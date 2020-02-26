Pakistan has announced the detection of its first two cases of novel coronavirus, according to a public health advisor to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

This comes after the country closed its land border with Iran, where 19 people have died from the virus.

“I can confirm the first two cases of coronavirus in Pakistan. Both cases are being taken care of according to clinical standard protocols & both of them are stable. No need to panic, things are under control,” the health advisor Zafar Mirza tweeted.

It was learned that the first positive case was reported in Karachi in a 22-year-old male with a “history of travel to Iran where he has acquired the virus.”

The officials didn’t confirm where the second case was reported. However, local media said it was in Islamabad.

The virus has spread to over 30 countries, killing more than 2,700 and infecting 80,000, mostly in China.