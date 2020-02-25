It may sound interesting to many that a music star like Tuface is describing his junior colleague Wizkid as a legend of his generation.

Speaking in a recent chat, Tuface said Wizkid is a legend because of his lyrical renditions which suit what his generation actually wants.

According to the legendary singer,”legend” is now used for people who only manage to produce a hit song, but Wizkid is a real one.

Tuface said “Wizkid is one of the legends of his generation and I don’t use that word legend like…. everybody is a legend these days, they don water that word. Anybody wey don get one hit now na legend. But i use am for Wizkid cuz na one boy wey come up and as him come up, somehow him head dey there. Him know him generation so he just dey give them wetin them want.

“If you look at some of his songs even Ojuelegba you’ll know that lyrically he is there he is just giving them what they want.

“Wizkid be like Ronaldo or Messi. Na my younger brother but he is going to another level, ” the “African Queen ” crooner added.

Meanwhile, Wizkid also showered praises on Tuface recently, describing him as a legend.

According to the “Joro” crooner, Tuface inspired his choice of music.

Speaking during Tuface’s concert at Eko Convention Centre Victoria Island, Lagos, Wizkid who performed his hit songs , “Joro” and “Ojuelegba” urged music lovers to show supports for the “African Queen” singer.

“Tonight is not about Starboy, I want you all to know that this man right here inspired me to make music.

“That is a legend, that is a King. You guys should always show respect and love for the only King 2face Idibia, 2baba”, he added.