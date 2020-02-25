Seun Kuti Blows Hot, Says People No Longer Respect Fela

Seun Kuti, son of Fela Anikulapo has said that people no longer respect the legendary afrobeats singer, as people come up with different claims about him.

Concise News reports that Seun said this in reaction to comments by a motivational speaker who claimed that her brothers spent years in prison after they visited Afrika Fela where Fela performed to live audiences and lived.

Using phrases like “shrine gang” and “Marlian life” with reference to the club, the woman “When we were growing up, there was a Fela. I had my own elder brothers that were shrine gangs. Two of them stayed in Kiri Kiri for six years. In that process, my father became very poor,” she said.

“My mother sold her clothes, everything she had. My father sold two cars to get these guys out of Kiri Kiri prison. Unfortunately, they’re twins.

“That’s what Marlian life does to you. They went to the club, Fela’s shrine. They went dancing, there was a fight. The police came and packed all of them.”

Reacting on his Instagram handle, Seun said nothing of such as ever happened since he grew up in the shrine.

“See all these lies. Fela name don full everyone mouth. Now this one is talking about her brothers that went to shrine and police locked them for six years for fighting. Does it make sense?” he asked.

“I grew up in the shrine, where is my Kiri Kiri record. Let me advise parents, it’s your duty to raise your kids and this woman is just as dangerous to their psyche as the Marlian syndrome you’re afraid of!

“Everyone just dey disrespect Fela as dem like.”