Home » SARS: Dapo Abiodun Reacts To Death Of Footballer (Video)

SARS: Dapo Abiodun Reacts To Death Of Footballer (Video)

By - 8 mins on February 25, 2020

Governor Dapo Abiodun.

Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun has paid a condolence visit to the family of assistant captain of Remo Stars FCC, Tiyamiyu Kazeem who was killed by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) operative.

Abiodun, during the condolence visit on Tuesday said the Inspector General of police has instructed that the perpetrator is detained.

The governor assured Kazeem’s family that justice will be served, adding that his death will not be in vain.

In a video shared on his Twitter handle, he said this will be an incident that will put an end to unjust treatments meted out on people.

Abiodun also visited the Akarigbo of Remo to commiserate with him over the death of the footballer.

This plaform reports that the footballer was allegedly killed by a policeman on Saturday, triggering protests across Remo and Sagamu in Ogun state on Monday.

In a statement on Monday, the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu ordered Anthony Ogbizi, the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge Federal Criminal Investigation Department, to take over investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death of Kazeem.

The statement added that the IGP gave the order today, 24th February, 2020 while reviewing daily reports of major crime incidents across the country.

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

Oyindamola Olubajo is a graduate of Mass Communication, who is passionate about taking you round the world of entertainment in the most interesting and enthralling way.

Add Concise To Homescreen.