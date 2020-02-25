SARS: Dapo Abiodun Reacts To Death Of Footballer (Video)

Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun has paid a condolence visit to the family of assistant captain of Remo Stars FCC, Tiyamiyu Kazeem who was killed by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) operative.

Abiodun, during the condolence visit on Tuesday said the Inspector General of police has instructed that the perpetrator is detained.

The governor assured Kazeem’s family that justice will be served, adding that his death will not be in vain.

In a video shared on his Twitter handle, he said this will be an incident that will put an end to unjust treatments meted out on people.

Paying a condolence visit to the family of late Tiamiyu Kazeem in Shagamu https://t.co/B1jvWitQHg — Prince Dr. Dapo Abiodun – MFR (@dabiodunMFR) February 25, 2020

Abiodun also visited the Akarigbo of Remo to commiserate with him over the death of the footballer.

Commiserating with the Akarigbo of Remo land over the death of Tiamiyu Kazeem in Sagamu. https://t.co/4mlsZVhG79 — Prince Dr. Dapo Abiodun – MFR (@dabiodunMFR) February 25, 2020

This plaform reports that the footballer was allegedly killed by a policeman on Saturday, triggering protests across Remo and Sagamu in Ogun state on Monday.

In a statement on Monday, the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu ordered Anthony Ogbizi, the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge Federal Criminal Investigation Department, to take over investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death of Kazeem.

The statement added that the IGP gave the order today, 24th February, 2020 while reviewing daily reports of major crime incidents across the country.