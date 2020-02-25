Police Recommend Sacking Of SARS Operative Responsible For Death Of Footballer

The Ogun State Police Command has recommended the dismissal of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) operative responsible for the death of assistant captain of Remo Stars FCC, Tiyamiyu Kazeem.

In a statement on Monday by the State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, the police said the officer acted unprofessionally and has been tried in the orderly room.

Oyeyemi added that the police management team paid a condolence visit to the family of deceased on Monday, promising that the culprit will be brought to book.

He noted that the police were awaiting approval from the Assistant Inspector General of Police zone 11, Ahmed Iliyasu, to carry out further action on the matter.

Oyeyemi added that the command dismissed the SARS operative because he embarked on illegal duty and when he got there he didn’t deem it fit to book his presence at the Sagamu police station.

He said, “We have already investigated the man and tried him in the orderly room. We have also recommended him for dismissal but being an inspector, it is not the CP that will approve it and the recommendation has been sent to the AIG zone ll for approval and as soon as it is approved, that guy will be charged to court.

“Also, the guy acted unprofessionally because, if he arrests someone from such a long distance, why didn’t he handcuff him? So, his act of unprofessionalism led to the death of the man and that is why he will be charged to court.”

IGP Adamu Orders Probe Into Killing Of Footballer In Ogun

Concise News reports that the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered an investigation into the death of Tiyamiyu, popularly known as Kaka.

The footballer was allegedly killed by a policeman on Saturday, triggering protests across Remo and Sagamu in Ogun state on Monday.

In a statement on Monday, Adamu ordered Anthony Ogbizi, the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge Federal Criminal Investigation Department, to take over investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death of Kazeem.

The statement added that the IGP gave the order today, 24th February, 2020 while reviewing daily reports of major crime incidents across the country.

The IGP commiserated with the family and friends of the deceased and called for calm and assured that any person found culpable would be brought to book.