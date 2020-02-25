Oluwo Makes U-Turn, Promises To Abide By Suspension

The Oluwo of Iwo, Abdulrasheed Akanbi, has pledged to respect the decision of the Osun State Council of Traditional Rulers to suspend him for six months over an alleged assault.

The Oluwo, who earlier condemned the suspension and describing it as a mere audio pronouncement, reversed his stance on Monday.

He made his new position known in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Alli Ibraheem.

He also said he regrets the ‘unfortunate’ incident that transpired between him and the Agboowu of Ogbaagba, Dhikrulahi Akinropo, last week.

The monarch, however, maintained that he never assaulted the Agbowu of Ogbaagbaa.

“The Oluwo in council regrets the unfortunate incident that transpired between the Agbowu of Ogbaagbaa and Oluwo of Iwo last week. We will also like to put it on record that the Oluwo did not at anytime assault the Agbowu or any other oba for that matter”.

“However, we respect the decision of the Osun State Council of Obas to suspend the Oluwo from council of Obas meetings; though the suspension was harsh and undeserved, the Oluwo will abide by it”.

“Once again we express our gratitude and respect for the council of Obas and the leadership under the imperial majesty, the Ooni Of Ife, Babatunde Enitan Ogunwusi,” the statement said.