Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Today Tuesday, February 25th, 2020

The National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (retd.), was not in attendance as President Muhammadu Buhari held a “special meeting” with the security chiefs on Monday. The meeting was the third in February following the National Assembly’s call for the sacking of the service chiefs amid escalating security challenges in Nigeria.

The National Bureau of Statistics on Monday released the Gross Domestic Product report for the 2019 fiscal year with the economy growing by 2.27 percent in 2019. The annual GDP growth rate of 2.27 percent, according to the NBS, represents an increase of 360 basis points over the growth rate of 1.91 percent recorded in 2018. The report said that during the fourth quarter of 2019, Nigeria’s GDP grew by 2.55 percent (year-on-year) in real terms.

The Federal High Court in Abuja has dismissed charges of non-declaration of assets instituted against former Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu. Charges were filed by the defunct Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property on behalf of the federal government.

Nigeria’s opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked the Supreme Court to review its judgment on the 2019 presidential election. Addressing journalists Monday in Abuja, the PDP spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, said that the party wants a review of the case of certificate forgery against President Muhammadu Buhari. Ologbondiyan said that the PDP had no option than to seek a review because the All Progressives Congress (APC) challenged the ruling on the Bayelsa State Governorship.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has advised the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to “take up rice farming” for asking the Supreme Court to review its judgments on the 2019 presidential election.The opposition party had also asked the apex court to review its judgments on governorship elections in Katsina, Kano, Osun and Kaduna states.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai says the next president of Nigeria should be a southerner in the interest of justice, equity and fair play. El-Rufai said the North had no justification to remain in power after President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure, saying: “The general political consensus in Nigeria is that the Presidency should rotate between the North and the South. It is not written but everyone understands it.”

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki has insisted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman Adams Oshiomhole should notify him whenever he intends to visit the state. Oshiomhole, whom Obaseki succeeded as governor, was booed at the state airport by youths when he attended a funeral in Benin at the weekend.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has defended a comment credited to its acting Chairman Ibrahim Magu that Coronavirus is caused by corruption. The commission’s spokesman, Tony Orilade, insisted that Magu did not mean it that way, stating further that a section of the media twisted his words.

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered an investigation into the death of Remo Stars Football Club Assistant Captain, Kazeem Tiyamiyu, popularly known as Kaka. The footballer was allegedly killed by a policeman on Saturday triggering protests across Remo and Sagamu in Ogun state on Monday.

Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder has said the elaborate outfit he wore on his ring walk weighed 40 pounds and was the main reason for his defeat to Tyson Fury in a one-sided rematch. Wilder was overwhelmed by his British rival as he suffered defeat for the first time in his career in the Las Vegas heavyweight title fight on Saturday. It was Wilder’s first loss in 44 fights.

