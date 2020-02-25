Miyetti Allah Seeks To Be Part Of Operation Amotekun

The Myetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) in Oyo State has called for the inclusion of its members in the Southwest security outfit, operation Amotekun.

Former chairman of MACBAN in the state Yaqub Bello made this known at a public hearing on Amotekun bill 2020, on Monday, presided by Abiodun Fadeyi, the Deputy Speaker of the state House of Assembly.

Bello said the inclusion of cattle breeders will be beneficial for the development of peace in the state.

He expressed the support of Miyetti Allah to the Amotekun initiative, saying only “haters of truth” would oppose such a move.

“Some of us have been in Oyo state for over 40 years, cohabiting with the natives, married Yoruba women and have children. So, our request is to include Myetti Allah as members of Operation Amotekun to enhance the job of the outfit, since we know the terrain of where we rear our cattle,” he said.

“Having Fulani among the outfit will make it easier for Amotekun men to distinguish between genuine herdsmen and the criminals while on patrol. A Fulani man can also serve as an interpreter while interrogating any suspected herdsman.”

In his remark, Gboyega Adejumo, representative of Gani Adams, Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, said issuance of licence for firearms is vital for the operations of the security outfit.

He said that the use of dane guns will be ineffective for their operations, adding that hoodlums and criminal-minded persons may attack the operatives once observed that they have no arms.

Oyelowo Oyewo, the state attorney-general and commissioner for justice, said part of the objectives of the Amotekun is to share intelligence reports about crime, suspicious activities and other criminal activities.

“Others include collaboration with similar security agency, particularly in Ogun, Lagos, Ondo, Osun, and Ekiti states to deter kidnapping, terrorism, cattle rustling, cultism, highway robbery and other offences, and also to assist the police in apprehending such criminals,” he said.

“It is also meant to protect lives and property within the state and ensure that people travelling on the highways, major roads, remote areas, hinterland, forest and inland waterways carry out their normal socio-economic activities without fear or hindrance.”