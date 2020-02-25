Metuh’s Lawyer Reveals What Ex-PDP Spokesman Will Do After Jail Sentence

Olisa Metuh’s lawyer, Abel Ozioko, says an appeal will be filed quickly to review the ‘bad judgment’ of a Federal High Court in Abuja which sentenced his client to seven years in prison.

Concise News reports that the former National Publicity Secretary of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was, Tuesday, convicted on seven counts of money laundering and criminal diversion of funds to the tune of N400 million.

The trial judge, Justice Okon Abang, it was learned, sentenced Metuh to seven years imprisonment with effect from February 25, 2020.

But briefing journalists after the judgment, Ozioko said the judge was carrying out an experiment on his client.

“The judge confessed that an issue like this is novel; in other words, he was carrying out an experiment,” he said.

“For me, this is a good example of bad judgement, and we have our appeal in our hands, I still have confidence in the law court and we are heading upstairs to the three wise men to know whether he is right or wrong.”

It was observed that Metuh, after the judgment, was taken to the Nigerian Correctional Service to begin his seven-year-jail sentence.