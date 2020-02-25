Metuh Found Guilty Of Laundering N400 Million

The Federal High Court in Abuja has found former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olisa Metuh, guilty of money laundering in the sum of N400 million.

The trial judge, Justice Okon Abang, found Metuh guilty on Tuesday while delivering judgement in the suit instituted against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Metuh, who is standing trial alongside his company, Destra investment, was charged by the anti-graft agency with seven counts bordering on criminal diversion of the money received from the office of the former National Security Adviser (NSA), Colonel Sambo Dasuki (rtd).

Delivering judgement in the case, Justice Abang convicted the former PDP spokesman of count one of the charges.

“It is my view that Metuh took possession of the N400 million from the office of the NSA without contractual agreement; he is guilty of money laundering and is hereby convicted on count one.”

More to follow…