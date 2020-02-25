Lagos APC Backs Tinubu To Contest 2023 Presidential Election

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has backed the former governor of the state, Bola Tinubu, to run for the 2023 presidential election.

The party’s state secretary, Lanre Ogunyemi, made this known during a press briefing at the party’s headquarters in Lagos on Monday.

According to the party, if its national leader declares to contest for 2023 presidency it will not be out of place owing to his political record.

Ogunyemi said Tinubu has all it takes to lead the country and has every fundamental right as a Nigerian to become the next president.

“Tinubu has all it takes to lead this country and he has every fundamental right as a Nigerian to aspire; it is now left for Nigerians to accept or not, it is now left for the party to decide who flags their ship as a presidential candidate come 2023.

“Whether he has briefed us or expressed any body language, whether people are against it or not, we are sure he has everything to lead this nation,” he stated.

He added that the APC national leader has contributed to modern Nigeria and is regarded as the Moses of this generation.

“This is a man who has contributed tremendously to what we call modern Nigeria; he is a man whom we see as the Moses of our time that has a lot of resourcefulness.

“Whichever way it goes, let us decide if it goes to the South; let us decide whether it goes to the Southwest or Southeast and what we look at is merit; who can take us to the place that Nigeria ought to be.

“If we find that in Bola Tinubu, why not, he doesn’t have to brief us, let’s keep watching the body language and see what will manifest in 2023.

“We are standing absolutely on his mandate,” he maintained.