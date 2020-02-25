Killing Of Remo Stars Player: IGP Adamu Takes Action Against SARS

Nigeria’s police boss, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the disbandment of the Zonal Intervention Squad (ZIS) of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in Obada-Oko, Ogun State.

Concise News reports that this followed the reported killing of a player of Remo Stars Football Club, Tiyamiyu Kazeem, by some SARS operatives in the zone.

It was learned that the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Criminal Investigations Department Force Headquarters, Peter Ogunyonwo, announced the disbandment, Tuesday, during a condolence visit to the parents of the deceased in Sagamu.

The police official visited the bereaved parents alongside the Governor of Ogun state, Dapo Abiodun.

Ogunyonwo also said that the ZIS office would be handed over to the Ogun State Police Command.

As for the governor, he promised to make sure that those involved in the death of Tiamiyu get proper prosecution.

“I know how you feel and there is nothing anyone can say that can bring the life of Tiamiyu back to you, but I want to assure you that justice will be done,” he said.

“It is so unfortunate that such tragic incident occurred to your family and we will try all our possible best that such will never happen again to anyone in Ogun state.

“We sympathize with you today because it is not easy to lose a promising child and we want to pray to God that he should give you the fortitude to bear the loss.

“I also want to promise you that all those involved in this barbaric act will face the consequence of the law.”