Keyamo Berates PDP Over Call For Review of Supreme Court Judgments

The Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, Festus Keyamo, has condemned the call by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for asking the Supreme Court to review its judgments on the 2019 presidential election.

Concise News also understands that the opposition party had also asked the apex court to review its judgments on governorship elections in Katsina, Kano, Osun and Kaduna states.

Addressing journalists Monday in Abuja, the PDP spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, said that the PDP had no option than to seek a review because the APC challenged the ruling on the Bayelsa State governorship poll.

APC had asked the Supreme Court to reverse the judgment that annulled the victory of the party’s candidate, David Lyon, in the 2019 governorship election in the oil-rich state.

Reacting to PDP’s latest action, Keyamo described the call for review by PDP as a mockery of the judicial system.

The minister added that if PDP and its lawyers are not called to order by the apex court, they are bound to destroy the sanctity of the Supreme court and democracy.

Keyamo on his Twitter page wrote: “Until the Supreme Court bares its judicial fangs and recommends some unscrupulous lawyers engaged in this kind of mockery of the judicial system for professional discipline, we are going to destroy the otherwise inviolable sanctity of that Court and ultimately destroy our democracy.”