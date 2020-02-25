Kano Govt To Appeal Judgement On Emir Sanusi

Following the quashing of its preliminary investigation report by a Federal High Court, Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-corruption Commission said it has no option than to appeal or continue investigating the alleged N3.4bn misappropriation of funds by Emir Muhammadu Sunusi II.

Consequently, the commission noted that it has two options for consideration; either to appeal the judgment or continue with the investigation since the case has been decided and invite Emir Muhammadu Sunusi II in compliance with the Court ruling.

The federal high court set aside the preliminary investigation report of the Kano Anti-corruption Commission which recommended the suspension of the emir of Kano from office until a full investigation is launched and completed into the alleged embezzlement of funds.

Delivering the ruling in a fundamental human rights suit instituted by the Emir, Justice Obiorah Egwuatu held that the failure to invite the monarch to defend himself against the allegations was a breach and an infringement on his right to fair hearing and breach of his fundamental human right as contained in section 36 of the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria, and awarded N200,000.00 cost of instituting the action against the Commission.

The Executive Chairman of the Kano Public Complaint and Anti-corruption Commission, Muhuyi Rimingado, who personally signed a press release, and made available to reporters in Kano, the ruling has been studied by the commission.

According to him: “Having studied the ruling of the Honourable Court, it is our understanding that, the Honourable Court presided by Justice O.A. Egwuata did not stop the Commission from further investigating the case and or submitting a report after hearing from the Applicant.

“Consequently, the Commission has two options for consideration:-

To appeal the judgment as there are numerous grounds of appeal.

Continue with the investigation since the case has been decided and invite Emir in compliance with the Court ruling.

“I wish at this juncture remind gentlemen of the media that the whole essence of the report under reference is on the basis of obstruction of the Commission’s investigation by the Applicant which hinders the progress of the process.

“Finally the Commission is exploring suitable options available at its disposal as the matter is still under investigation”