American media mogul Harvey Weinstein has been found guilty of committing a criminal sex act in the first degree involving one woman and rape in the third degree involving another.
Concise News understands that the verdict was reached Monday, February 24, 2020, by a jury in State Supreme Court in Manhattan, New York after deliberating for twenty-six hours.
The jury determined that Weinstein forced oral sex on former production assistant Mimi Haleyi at his apartment in July 2006 and raped former aspiring actress Jessica Mann at a hotel in 2013.
He was found not guilty of the most severe charges, of predatory sexual assault, which would have acknowledged a pattern that included forcing sex on actress Annabella Sciorra in 1993 or 1994.
Weinstein, 67, faces at least five years and up to 25 on the count of first-degree criminal sex act for his assault on Haleyi, and up to four years on a third-degree rape count for the Mann encounter.
The judge can consider running the sentences consecutively, for a maximum of 29 years. Sentencing is scheduled for March 11.