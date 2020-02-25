American media mogul Harvey Weinstein has been found guilty of committing a criminal sex act in the first degree involving one woman and rape in the third degree involving another.

Concise News understands that the verdict was reached Monday, February 24, 2020, by a jury in State Supreme Court in Manhattan, New York after deliberating for twenty-six hours.

The jury determined that Weinstein forced oral sex on former production assistant Mimi Haleyi at his apartment in July 2006 and raped former aspiring actress Jessica Mann at a hotel in 2013.