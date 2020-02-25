Home » Five Jamb Staff, NSCDC Operatives Kidnapped In Kogi Regain Freedom

February 25, 2020
All the five Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) staffs kidnapped along the Obajana-Kabba road, over a week ago have been released, the Kogi State Police Command has confirmed.

Also released were all the five personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) that were kidnapped around Ajegwu, along the Ayingba.

The police command, in a statement on Tuesday, stated that all the Kidnapped victims were hale and hearty and have reunited with their families.

It, however, did not disclose if any ransom was paid to secure their freedom.

The freed JAMB workers were said to have been from the examination body’s head office in Abuja and were headed for Kogi West, ahead of the mock UTME which held last Tuesday while the NSCDC operatives were abducted on their way for a promotion examination in neighbouring Benue State.

Donatus Anichukwueze is a journalism graduate from the Lagos State University, School of Communication. He's a writer with a special interest in technology, sports, entertainment and politics. He's also a through and through Chelsea FC fan.

