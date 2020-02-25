The organisers of Best Of Nollywood (BON) awards have announced that Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi will be hosting the 2020 edition.

That this was disclosed after they paid a visit to Fayemi at the governor’s office, where the official hosting right plaque was presented to him on Monday.

Speaking, the founder of the awarding body, Seun Oloketuyi, said this year’s event will come in three phases.

“Children Day Book Reading featuring Please Don’t Touch Me by Pastor Odukoya to be headlined by Her Excellency, Erelu Fayemi, visitations to top tourist locations in the Sunshine state by past winners of the awards and the main event proper,” he said.

In his remarks, Fayemi said “Even though I’m not a movie enthusiast, I’m married to one who bombards me daily with her analysis. So I can’t miss it,” the governor said.

“Ekiti State is a state of creative art, and we have big names in the industry like Peter Fatomilola, Foluke Daramola, Odulade and many others.

“Ekiti is more than what people think. We’re delighted to do this and love to associate with the success of the BON Awards. We look forward to hosting you and being part of events that follow.”

This year’s event, which happens to be the 12th edition, would hold on December 5.