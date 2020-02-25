Ex-Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak Dies

Former President of Egypt Hosni Mubarak has died in hospital in Cairo aged 91, according to Egyptian state news.

The Al-Watan website had earlier in the day reported that Mubarak, reported to have underwent surgery in late January, died at a military hospital on Tuesday.

Concise News reports that Mubarak, ousted by the military in 2011, spent three decades in office.

Mubarak was accused of inciting the killing of protesters during 18-day revolt, in which about 850 people were killed, as police clashed with demonstrators.

The former president was sentenced to life in jail in 2012, but a court of appeal ordered a retrial which dismissed the charges two years later.