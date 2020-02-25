EPL: Ighalo Urges Watford To Avoid Relegation

Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo has urged his former team, Watford to do everything possible to avoid relegation at the end of the season, Concise News reports.

The Hornets currently occupy the 19th position with 24 points from 27 games and with 11 games left to play.

Speaking to Watford Observer, Ighalo urged his former side to keep fighting to retain their status in the Premier League.

He said: “My wish is for them to keep fighting to remain in the Premier League because I know they have a good team, they are good people, it’s a family club and they have a good owner and I just wish them all the very best to remain in the Premier League.”

The 30-year-old also described the moment Watford fans sang his name at the end of Sunday’s match at Old Trafford as “special.”

The Nigerian scored 40 goals in 100 appearances for the Hornets before departing for Changchun Yatai in 2017.

“It’s always special to hear the Watford fans sing your name because they know what I’ve done for them in the past when I was there.

“They are always in my heart and I love them for that.”

Watford’s next game is at home to Premier League leaders Liverpool on Saturday.