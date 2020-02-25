Eniola Badmus Dares Weight Loss Product Sellers To Use Her As Project

Plus size actress Eniola Badmus has challenged the sellers of weight loss products to use her as a project, to confirm their genuineness.

Badmus, in an Instagram post slammed the product sellers who use slim people to advertise their products rather than fat people.

She asked them to use her in their adverts, so the world can see how genuine their products are.

The actress wrote “If truly your weight loss pills and food works, use Eniola Badmus as a project. Work on me and let the world see the progress. Stop using people we know as slim people to advertise weight-loss food, pills.”

Meanwhile, many of her colleagues in the movie industry are known for selling such products.

Last year, the actress disclosed that she didn’t understand why people see her as being ugly.

Controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, who uploaded an image of the actress on Instagram, said that Badmus was not ugly, however, there is a need for her to work on her weight.

Reminding the actress of when she had subbed her opinion, the blogger advised her to watch her weight in order to be free from HBP, diabetes or stroke.

She wrote, ”Dear @eniola_badmus You once told me the world doesn’t need me cos I called you fat and obese simply because of health reasons.

“I don’t want you to slip into HBP, diabetes or a stroke. You definitely ain’t UGLY. You are definitely pretty. Your weight is my concern and you are not the first I’m going to advise.

“Some of your fans cheering you up are gonna be the ones writing #RIP if these diseases afflict u and kill you God forbid. The truth is that people are dying daily from complications of obesity. I care about you. Sorry I “fat shamed” u in the past. Stay healthy.”