Deontay Wilder To Go For Rematch Against Tyson Fury

Recently dethroned WBC heavyweight champion, Deontay Wilder, has disclosed his intention to fight new champion Tyson Fury again.

“The rematch is definitely going to happen. We’re going to get it on. I want to get right back to it,” the defeated boxer told the Athletic.

Concise News understands that Wilder had 30 days to activate a clause in their contract for a third fight.

Fury overwhelmed Wilder in their rematch on Sunday to claim the WBC heavyweight title.

But the 34-year-old American has claimed that his legs were “weakened” by his 45-pound walk on outfit worn to honour Black History Month.

Should the rematch clause be exercised, it will take place before the end of July, according to Sports Illustrated.

It was also learned that the American is planning to ditch trainer Mark Breland after recording his first defeat in 44 fights.

“I am upset with Mark for the simple fact that we’ve talked about this many times and it’s not emotional,” he told Yahoo Sports.

“It is not an emotional thing, it’s a principal thing. We’ve talked about this situation many, many years before this even happened. I said as a warrior, as a champion, as a leader, as a ruler, I want to go out on my shield.

“If I’m talking about going in and killing a man, I respect the same way. I abide by the same principal of receiving.

“So I told my team to never, ever, no matter what it may look like, to never throw the towel in with me because I’m a special kind. I still had five rounds left. No matter what it looked like, I was still in the fight.”