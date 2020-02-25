Delta People Have No Respect For Entertainers- Solid Star

Nigerian singer, Joshua Iniyezo, better known as Solid Star has said that people of Delta state do not value entertainers, unlike the Igbos and Yorubas.

Solid star said this in recent tweet, where he stated that it is one of the reasons some of them do not visit their state.

Even though it is unclear why he said this on Twitter, the singer said it’s quite shameful that entertainers are not respected.

The Isoko-born artiste wrote “It’s a shame that Deltans have no regard nor respect for their entertainers like the Igbos x Yoruba’s #Nolove,, should be the reason why we don’t come home! Respect and support ur exports!”