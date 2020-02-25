Court Sentences Metuh To Seven Years In Prison

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday sentenced a former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, Olisa Metuh, to seven years imprisonment for money laundering.

Justice Okon Abang convicted Metuh on all the seven counts, including the fraudulent receipt of N400m from the Office of the National Security Adviser in November 2014 and use of the money for political activities of the PDP and for his personal purposes.

On counts one and two, Metuh bagged seven years each, on count three, five years; count four, seven years; counts five and six, three years each and he got seven years for count 7.

The judge held that all the years are to run concurrently, meaning Metuh would spend seven years in prison.

On count five and six, the court found Destra Investment limited, his company guilty and ordered them to pay N25 million on each of the counts.

Metuh was also ordered to pay N375 million to the federal government. The court also ordered that the bank account of the company be closed and all the proceeds forfeited to the federal government.

Justice Abang also ordered that the company be folded up completely.