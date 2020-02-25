Home » Chelsea Vs Bayern: Ex-Arsenal Forward Wrecks Blues In Champions League

February 25, 2020
Chelsea Vs Bayern: Ex-Arsenal Forward Wrecks Blues In Champions League

Serge Gnabry scored a brace in Bayern’s 3-0 win at Chelsea (image courtesy: Getty)

Former Arsenal forward Serge Gnabry scored a brace as Bayern Munich outclassed Chelsea in their last-16 first-leg tie at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

By virtue of the 3-0 loss at home, Chelsea are on the brink of Champions League elimination.

Gnabry, who scored four goals when the Bundesliga leaders whitewashed Tottenham Hotspur 7-2 in London last October, was the tormentor-in-chief again as he netted two brilliant goals early in the second half.

Thereafter, Robert Lewandowski finished off another fantastic attack to all but confirm Chelsea’s elimination.

Chelsea finished the match with 10 men after defender Marcos Alonso got a red card late on following a clash with Lewandowski.

More to come…

