Lagos socialite and entertainer, Pretty Mike is of the opinion that a man must do the extraordinary to have a beautiful woman to himself alone.

Pretty Mike said this in a post on his Instagram where he asked men to be guided.

According to him, a man must be ready to do what eleven men can do, if he must have her to himself alone.

“I don’t know who needs to hear this but… A Beautiful lady isn’t meant for only one man, so to keep one to yourself in this Lagos,You must be Capable of doing what Eleven men can do 🙊🙆🏾‍♂️🙈.. let’s be Guided,” he wrote.

The club owner and businessman shook the internet sometime in 2017 when he displayed pictures of him with some girls on a dog leash in Lagos.

However, the Lagos State Government got him arrested for the act, as he later apologised.