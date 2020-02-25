Home » Alleged Money Laundering: Court Delivers Judgement In Olisa Metuh’s Case

Alleged Money Laundering: Court Delivers Judgement In Olisa Metuh’s Case

By - 29 mins on February 25, 2020

Olisa Metuh

The Federal High Court in Abuja will deliver a judgement in a suit filed by the EFCC against a former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olisa Metuh.

Justice Okon Abang is presiding over N400 million fraud charges filed against Metuh by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Metuh alongside his company, Destra investment are being prosecuted on a seven-count bordering on criminal diversion of the money received from the office of the National Security Adviser.

The former PDP spokesman is also accused of engaging in financial transactions in the sum of $2 million without going through a financial institution, what the EFCC says is in violation of a provision of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act.

The defendants had pleaded ‘not guilty’ to the charges when they were arraigned before the court in January 2016.

Metuh had told the court that the N400 million he is accused of collecting, was spent on special national assignment as directed by former President, Goodluck Jonathan.

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

Olugbenga Ige is an alumnus of the prestigious Adekunle Ajasin University, Ondo State and The Polytechnic, Ibadan. Gbenga is an experienced reporter at Concise News, a new media enthusiast, and fine-grained media influencer.

Add Concise To Homescreen.