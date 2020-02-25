Alleged Money Laundering: Court Delivers Judgement In Olisa Metuh’s Case

The Federal High Court in Abuja will deliver a judgement in a suit filed by the EFCC against a former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olisa Metuh.

Justice Okon Abang is presiding over N400 million fraud charges filed against Metuh by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Metuh alongside his company, Destra investment are being prosecuted on a seven-count bordering on criminal diversion of the money received from the office of the National Security Adviser.

The former PDP spokesman is also accused of engaging in financial transactions in the sum of $2 million without going through a financial institution, what the EFCC says is in violation of a provision of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act.

The defendants had pleaded ‘not guilty’ to the charges when they were arraigned before the court in January 2016.

Metuh had told the court that the N400 million he is accused of collecting, was spent on special national assignment as directed by former President, Goodluck Jonathan.