Afrobeats star Adekunle Gold has an advice for parents who have been made to believe that boys can easily get away with whatever action they portray.

In a tweet on his official Twitter handle, Gold tasked parents with the responsibility of raising their children (boys) properly and stop stereotyping their lifestyle with the popular saying “boys will be boys”

According to the “Young Love” crooner “boys will be boys” belief is a lazy parenting strategy.

“Boys will be boys” is a lazy parenting strategy. If you have a child, you have a responsibility to raise them properly,” he tweeted.

Responding to some comments by his followers, Gold maintained the need to raise children in proper ways.

“Nah, I find some replies to that tweet very hilarious. Again, please unlearn those shit stereotypes and ensure to raise great children. Do it for this already crazy world,” he tweeted.