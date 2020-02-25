Actress Says Man Will Experience Bad luck If He Washes Wife’s Pants

Popular Ghanaian actress, Grace Omaboe has said that everything a man lays his hand upon will go bad if he washes his wife’s underpants.

Omaboe said this in an interview with Arnold Elavanyo Mensah on Vibes In 5.

According to the actress who backed up her point with bible passage, a man is the head of the house and should not be seen washing pants.

“No, No, it will be hard luck on the man if he washes his wife’s underpants and everything of the man will go bad.

“It will have spiritual implications and everything of the man will not go on well for him”.

Asked what she would do if her son does that, Omaboe said “I will take the things from my son and slap him with it. I will ask him if he’s a fool to be washing his wife’s panties, I will ask him that Kwabena are you a fool?”

Meanwhile, Omaboe was initially a writer on Osofo Dadzi in the 70s when she was encouraged by Nana Bosompra to act in a series she co produced called Keteke