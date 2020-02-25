2023: PDP Reacts As El-Rufai Supports Southern Presidency

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has knocked off the comment credited to Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State that the North should hands-off power in 2023.

The governor maintained that the Southern part of the country should produce the country’s next president in the interest of fairness.

He said the constitution of the All Progressives Congress (APC) does not make provision for rotation but in the interest of justice, equity, and fair play, Presidency should go to other regions of the country.

He said: “The general political consensus in Nigeria is that the Presidency should rotate between the North and the South. It is not written but everyone understands it.

“In some of the parties, like the PDP, it is even written down in their constitution but it was breached in 2015. I think that every politician of honour should understand and abide by that consensus except there is an extenuating circumstance compelling it to be set aside. What could this be?

“President Yar’Adua died in office and it was compulsory for Jonathan to continue but when 2011 election came, there were many people who insisted that Jonathan should step aside for a northerner to complete the tenure of Yar’Adua but I opposed it because I didn’t think it was proper for an incumbent that got there not by his own design should be stopped from contesting when the constitution has not barred him from running.

“In the APC, we deliberately omitted rotational Presidency in our constitution and the emergence of a presidential candidate does not take into account zoning and that was why in 2015, Rochas Okorocha from the East contested, Sam Nda-Isaiah contested, Buhari, Kwankwaso and others contested.”

The governor added that presidential candidates are chosen on the basis of merit and general acceptance.

“I can say that as distinct from the PDP, APC has no rotational Presidency but candidates are selected strictly on the basis of political merit and the general acceptability of the candidate.

“I want to say that those of us from Northern Nigeria honour agreements. We do not violate unwritten political agreements and I will be the last person to lead in violating that agreement. I may have a personal view but that should be the basis. I don’t care where you come from but I look for merit.

“But as a group, the Northern APC will have to sit down and endorse someone, most likely someone from the South, because after eight years of Buhari, I don’t think the Presidency should remain in the north unless there is some extenuating circumstances. But all things being equal, we will honour our agreement and we keep our words,” he said.

However, the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan described El-Rufai’s comment as “political statement.”

Ologbondiyan stated that at the right time the opposition party would unveil its approach to the 2023 elections.

“El-Rufai is operating within a political climate and he’s at liberty to make political statements as far as PDP is concerned at the appropriate time the party would decide its approach to use at the 2023 election,” he said.