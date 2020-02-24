Three Dead, 152 Infected As Coronavirus Spreads In Italy

While most cases and fatalities are still being reported in China, other countries have continued to step up their precautionary measures – with about 380 foreigners having been quarantined in North Korea.

One source reported on Monday that diplomatic staff are not being allowed out of their compounds in the reclusive state or to leave the country – including the British embassy.

In Italy, the northern regions of Lombardy and Veneto have ordered schools and universities to close for at least a week, while museums and cinemas have been shut and the last two days of Venice Carnival called off.

On Sunday evening, Austria refused entry to a train coming from Italy after the Italian State Railways informed Austrian train operator OBB that there were two people with fever symptoms on board.

“Tonight a train on its way from Venice to Munich was stopped at the Austrian border,” Austria’s interior ministry earlier confirmed.

The operator later confirmed to Sky News that all train traffic to and from Italy had been suspended – but the suspension was lifted within a few hours.

The first Italian fatality from the virus this weekend was a 78-year-old former construction company owner, who died in Padua in the Veneto region.

A second patient – a 77-year-old woman – died hours later in Lombardy, while another woman with the virus in the region died on Sunday.

The regional governor of Veneto, Luca Zaia, said he had dealt with several natural disasters during his career, including floods and earthquakes, but “this is the absolutely worst problem that Veneto has faced”.

Almost a dozen towns in Lombardy and Veneto, with a combined population of about 50,000 people, have effectively been placed under quarantine.

Residents have been urged to stay home and special permission is needed to enter or leave the designated areas.

Four Serie A football matches were postponed in the wake of the virus outbreak, while the Women’s Six Nations match between Italy and Scotland was cancelled.

The biggest jump in cases of COVID-19 was reported by authorities in Lombardy, which includes the country’s financial capital Milan, with 90 cases confirmed.

Authorities have expressed frustration they have not been able to track down the source of the virus spread in the north of Italy.

It surfaced in the region last week when an Italian man in his late 30s in Codogno became critically ill.

“The health officials haven’t been yet able to pinpoint Patient Zero,” Angelo Borrelli, head of the Civil Protection Agency, told reporters in Rome.