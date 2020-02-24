Supreme Court Judgments: Why PDP Should Take Up Rice Farming – APC

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemned the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for asking the Supreme Court to review its judgments on the 2019 presidential election.

Concise News also understabnds that the opposition party had also asked the apex court to review its judgments on governorship elections in Katsina, Kano, Osun and Kaduna states.

Addressing journalists Monday in Abuja, the PDP spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, said that the PDP had no option than to seek a review because the APC challenged the ruling on the Bayelsa State governorship poll.

APC had asked the Supreme Court to reverse the judgment that annulled the victory of the party’s candidate, David Lyon, in the 2019 governorship election in the oil-rich state.

Reacting to PDP’s latest action, the APC said the PDP had exposed itself as unserious.

“Never in the history of our democratic journey has a political party made mockery of what a responsible opposition politics entails. The PDP’s call has once again, reinforced our party’s belief that the PDP has become a clog in the wheels of our country’s political evolution,” spokesman for APC, Lanre Issa-Onilu, said in statement.

“For the All Progressives Congress (APC), PDP’s latest antics is no surprise. Nigerians would recall that we have consistently reiterated that the opposition party, having been overwhelmingly rejected at the polls in 2015 and 2019, has been exhibiting strange behaviours.

“We believe it has been difficult for some leaders of PDP to cope for so long outside of power. There is obviously a lot of idleness at the Wadata House Secretariat of PDP.

“At this period that our government is working hard to ensure food sufficiency in the country, we urge those jobless characters at the Wadata House to seriously consider taking up rice farming. This would make them useful for our country.”

The apex court had ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the Certificate of Return presented to Lyon on 21 November, 2019.

A five-man panel of the court, led by Justice Mary Peter-Odili, disqualified the deputy governorship candidate of the APC, Degi-Eremienyo, deemed to have presented fake certificates.

Lyon got 352,552 votes to defeat the candidate of the PDP, Duoye Diri, who polled 143,172 votes.

Diri has since been sworn in as the number one citizen of the state.

However, the APC believes Lyon’s votes ought not to have been cancelled by the Supreme Court.