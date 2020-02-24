Home » PDP To Supreme Court: Review Judgment On Atiku’s Petition Against Buhari

PDP To Supreme Court: Review Judgment On Atiku’s Petition Against Buhari

By - 10 mins on February 24, 2020
Atiku Abubakar was Nigeria’s vice president between 1999 and 2007

Nigeria’s opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked the Supreme Court to review its judgment on the 2019 presidential election.

Speaking at a press conference Monday in Abuja, the PDP spokesman Kola Ologbondiyan said that the party wants a review of the case of certificate forgery against President Muhammadu Buhari.

Ologbondiyan said that the PDP had no option than to seek a review because the All Progressives Congress (APC) challenged the ruling on the Bayelsa State Governorship.

APC had asked the Supreme Court to reverse the judgment that annulled the victory of the party’s David Lyon in the 2019 governorship election in the oil-rich state.

“Consequently, the National Working Committee of the PDP, after comprehensive consultations, states that our party has no choice left, given the manner with which the APC has conducted itself than to ask for a review of the judgment of the Presidential election petition tribunal, where the issue of certificate forgery and or presentation of false information in aid of qualifications was clearly established against the APC and her presidential candidate,” Ologbondiyan said.

