Oshiomhole Should Inform Me Of His Visit To Edo – Obaseki

By - 1 hour on February 24, 2020
Adams Oshiomhole and Godwin Obaseki/ Image credit: Premium Times

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki has insisted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman Adams Oshiomhole should notify him whenever he intends to visit the state.

Oshiomhole, whom Obaseki succeeded as governor, was booed at the state airport by youths when he attended a funeral in Benin at the weekend.

His convoy was pelted with water sachets because security barred youths from getting close.

The road to Oshiomhole’s residence was also barricaded with two trucks, one of which was set ablaze.

It was gathered that the barricade was to prevent any political meetings from holding in his house.

Security was later tightened around the house to forestall late night attacks.

Obaseki, who addressed reporters about the airport incident, said Oshiomhole should have informed the government of his visit.

He spoke as former President Goodluck Jonathan paid him a courtesy visit on Sunday.

Obaseki said Oshiomhole should take a cue from that.

He said: “It is really sad that someone who has been governor of the state is visiting the state and does not realise that courtesy demands he should inform the incumbent governor or other government apparatus of his visit.

“He doesn’t inform the chief executive who is in charge of his security when he is in the state.

“As someone who has served the country, courtesy demands that you inform the governor of the state that you are coming and if you have time during the visit, you can pay him a courtesy call.

“It is really sad and unfortunate that people who have served the state and who should know better behave the way they do, with impunity and lawlessness.

“The former President is just extending courtesy. This is someone who has served the country at the highest level.”

