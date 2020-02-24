Home » One Feared Dead As Protesters Storm Sagamu Streets Over Death Of Footballer

One Feared Dead As Protesters Storm Sagamu Streets Over Death Of Footballer

By - 2 hours on February 24, 2020
A protester who is yet to be identified was on Monday killed as scores of Sagamu, Ogun State residents trooped out in protest over the death of Remo Stars Football Club player, Tiyamiyu Kazeem.

The protesters, who are demanding justice for the deceased took to the streets and also stormed the Palace of the Akarigbo and the Paramount Ruler of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi.

Kazeem, the assistant captain and defender of Remo Stars Football Club, died while on his way from Abeokuta to Sagamu when he was tagged a Yahoo boy by the security operatives.

A statement issued by the club. Revealed that Tiamiyu was stopped by the operatives and was pushed against a moving vehicle by one of them despite showing then his identity card to prove he’s not a Yahoo boy.

This was, however, contradicted by the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who said Tiamiyu was knocked down by a moving vehicle while fleeing after being arrested for wearing a military cap.

