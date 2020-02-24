Nigeria’s Economy Grows By 2.27% In 2019 – NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics on Monday released the Gross Domestic Product report for the 2019 fiscal year with the economy growing by 2.27 percent in 2019.

The annual GDP growth rate of 2.27 percent, according to the NBS, represents an increase of 360 basis points over the growth rate of 1.91 percent recorded in 2018.

The report said that during the fourth quarter of 2019, Nigeria’s GDP grew by 2.55 percent (year-on-year) in real terms.

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 which recorded a growth rate of 2.38 percent, it said this represents an increase of 0.17 percentage points and an increase of 0.27 percentage points when compared with the third quarter of 2019.

“Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 2.55% (year-on-year) in real terms in the fourth quarter of 2019,” the report read.

“Compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 which recorded a growth rate of 2.38%, this represents an increase of 0.17% points and an increase of 0.27% points when compared with the third quarter of 2019.

“The strong fourth quarter 2019 growth rate also represented the highest quarterly growth performance since the 2016 recession.”

The oil sector grew by 6.36% on a year on year basis in the fourth quarter with an average daily oil production of two million barrels per day during the quarter.

“Real growth of the oil sector was 6.36% (year-on-year) in Q4 2019 indicating an increase of 7.98% points relative to the rate recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2018. Growth decreased by –0.13% points when compared to Q3 2019 which was 6.49%.

“The oil sector contributed 7.32% to total real GDP in Q4 2019, up from figures recorded in the corresponding period of 2018 but down compared to the preceding quarter, where it contributed 7.06% and 9.77% respectively. Oil contributed 8.78% to real GDP in 2019.

“The non-oil sector grew by 2.26% in real terms during the reference quarter (Q4 2019). This was lower by –0.44% points compared to the rate recorded in the same quarter of 2018 but 0.42% point higher than the third quarter of 2019.”

On a year-on-year basis, the agricultural sector grew by 2.31% in the fourth quarter, a decrease by –0.14 percentage points from the corresponding period of 2018, but an increase of 0.03 percentage points from the third quarter of 2019.