Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Today Monday, February 24th, 2020

A former APC presidential aspirant Adamu Garba has stated that Nigeria is being invaded by leftists with damaging ideologies. In a series of tweets, Garba accused leftists of promoting divorce, same sex marriage and working towards the destruction of family.

The Federal House of Representatives has ordered an investigation into allegations of random disengagement and non-payment of monthly stipends to beneficiaries, that have trailed the popular N-Power programme. Recall last week Wednesday, Sadiya Umar Farouq, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development alongside the N-Power team led by Afolabi Imukhuede, the senior special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on job creation and youth empowerment, attended an investigative hearing on the scheme at the green chamber of the National Assembly.

The Senator representing Plateau North, Istifanus Gyang, has rejected the bill seeking establishment of an agency for the rehabilitation and reintegration of repentant Boko Haram terrorists. Reacting to the bill which has passed first reading, Gyang described it as “assaults the sensibility of Nigerians in view of the fact that most of the victims and communities affected by insurgency, banditry and violent attacks are still languishing from neglect and lack of the much needed government attention and intervention despite repeated calls”.

The federal government has dismissed reports it has regulations in place to monitor phone calls and what Nigerians do on social media. A trending message claimed the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, noted that there would be new communication regulations “from tomorrow.”

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar-Farouq, has explained why 104 ‘repentant’ Boko Haram members were freed. The Minister said President Muhammadu Buhari granted amnesty to the repentant terrorists “so that they could be assisted in different areas of human development.”

The Ogun State Police Command has stated that Tiamiyu ‘Kaka’ Kazeem, the footballer who was allegedly killed by SARS operatives killed himself by jumping out of the vehicle. Kazeem, the assistant captain and defender of Remo Stars Football Club, died while on his way from Abeokuta to Sagamu when he was tagged a Yahoo boy by the security operatives.

The Anambra State Government says it plans to commence the deployment of drug drone technology service delivery in hard-to-reach communities across the state. The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Vincent Okpala, who made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka, said it would improve healthcare delivery in the state.

The Chairman, South West Governors Forum, and Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, has rubbished claims that the establishment of South West Security Network codenamed Operation Amotekun is an attempt to secede the South-West from the Federal Republic of Nigeria. According to the Governor, those who claim that Operation Amotekun was initiated to ensure that the South-West region secedes from Nigeria are enemies of the country. He added that such individuals will be disappointed when the new security outfit becomes operational.

The Nigerian Army has revealed that one of its personnel lost his life in the battle against insurgents carried out by the 232 Battalion of 23 Armoured Brigade under Operation Lafiya Dole in Garkida, Gombi area of Adamawa State. Assistant Director, Army Public Relations for 23 Brigade Maj. Haruna Sani, who issued a statement revealed that the town was successfully defended against the attack by Boko Haram.

Anthony Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn has revealed that the boxer wants to fight reigning WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. This comes after Fury stopped Deontay Wilder in the seventh round of their rematch in Las Vegas on Sunday morning. Hearn, who spoke on a Weekend Sports Breakfast show, said that a match between Joshua and Fury had to happen.

