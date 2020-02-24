Kano Govt Knocks Kwankwaso For Asking For Review Of Governorship Case

The Kano State Government has slammed the former governor of the state, Rabiu Kwankwaso, for asking the Supreme Court to review its verdict which affirmed the election of Abdullahi Ganduje.

The apex court in a judgement delivered on January 20, dismissed the appeal filed by the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Abba Kabir Yusuf, who claimed the election was marred by irregularities.

Speaking on Wednesday when he led some members of the Kano PDP to the national secretariat of the party, Kwankwaso asked the party leadership to support the call for a review of the Kano governorship election case.

In a statement on Sunday, Muhammad Garba, Kano Commissioner for Information in a statement, said the former Senator is “ignorant of judicial procedure”.

Garba said the former governor has no grounds to call for a review because the PDP suffered a ”glaring defeat” at the apex court.

The commissioner said Kwankwaso is driven by the recent applications for the review of the supreme court judgments on Imo and Bayelsa governorship cases, which he says, cannot be compared with that of Kano.

Garba added that the judiciary would not overturn its decision.

He said: “Kwankwaso’s call is a clear testimony of his total obliviousness on the jurisdictional procedures that affirmed Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje as elected governor.”

‘’What the Supreme Court ruled was the affirmation of the judgement of the tribunal and Court of Appeal. That is to say, the PDP failed woefully to prove their case and that is the substance of the case. Therefore, there is no basis what so ever for review of Kano case,’’ he said.