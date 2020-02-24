IGP Adamu Orders Probe Into Killing Of Footballer in Ogun

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered an investigation into the death of Remo Stars Football Club Assistant Captain, Kazeem Tiyamiyu, popularly known as Kaka.

Concise News reports that the football player was allegedly killed by a policeman on Saturday and the killing has triggered protests across Remo and Sagamu in Ogun state on Monday.

In a statement on Monday, Adamu ordered Anthony Ogbizi, the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge Federal Criminal Investigation Department to take over investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death of Kazeem.

The statement added that the IGP gave the order today, 24th February, 2020 while reviewing daily reports of major crime incidents across the country.

The IGP commiserated with the family and friends of the deceased and called for calm and assuring that justice will be done in the matter, reiterating that any person found culpable will be brought to book.

“Unfortunate death of Tiamiyu Kazeem in Sagamu, Ogun State: The IGP orders DIG FCID to take over investigations,” read a tweet on the Twitter handle of the police.

“The IGP M.A Adamu, NPM, mni has ordered the DIG in-charge of the FCID, DIG Anthony Ogbizi to, with immediate effect, take over investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death of Late Mr. Tiamiyu Kazeem in Sagamu, Ogun State on 22nd February, 2020.

“Meanwhile, the IGP while commiserating with the family and friends of the deceased, calls for calm and assures that justice will be done in the matter, reiterating that any person found culpable will be brought to book.”

Although the police have denied being responsible for his death, family members of the deceased blamed the tragic incident on a policeman attached to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

Abimbola Oyeyemi, the spokesman of the Ogun police command, had said Kazeem was knocked down by a hit-and-run driver while trying to escape after he had been arrested.

Oyeyemi also said the deceased was arrested for wearing a military cap and not on the suspicion of being an internet fraudster.

But family members of Kazeem said witnesses told them that the late footballer who was with Sanni Abubakar, one of his teammates was pushed out of a vehicle by a SARS operative, who had mistaken him for a suspected internet fraudster (Yahoo boy).

Kazeem was said to have been hit by an oncoming vehicle after the incident.