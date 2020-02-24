FG Reacts To New Phone Call, Social Media Regulations

The federal government has dismissed reports it has regulations in place to monitor phone calls and what Nigerians do on social media.

Concise News understands that a trending message claimed the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, noted that there would be new communication regulations “from tomorrow.”

But the minister referred to the message as fake news.

“The attention of the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami) has been drawn to a misleading message purportedly authored by him, currently trending on social media,” spokesman for the minister, Uwa Suleiman, said in statement Sunday.

“The fake news is circulating a message which implies that all devices are now connected to the Ministry’s systems and that effective tomorrow, it will commence the recording of phone calls and the monitoring of all social media platforms and fora.

“The Honourable Minister enjoins all Nigerians to disregard the propaganda which is aimed at inciting fear and creating public confusion.”