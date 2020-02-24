Home » FG Reacts To New Phone Call, Social Media Regulations

FG Reacts To New Phone Call, Social Media Regulations

By - 1 hour on February 24, 2020
FG Addresses New Social Media, Phone Call Regulations

Nigeria’s Minister of Communications Isa Pantami (image courtesy: Ministry of Communications)

The federal government has dismissed reports it has regulations in place to monitor phone calls and what Nigerians do on social media.

Concise News understands that a trending message claimed the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, noted that there would be new communication regulations “from tomorrow.”

But the minister referred to the message as fake news.

“The attention of the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami) has been drawn to a misleading message purportedly authored by him, currently trending on social media,” spokesman for the minister, Uwa Suleiman, said in statement Sunday.

“The fake news is circulating a message which implies that all devices are now connected to the Ministry’s systems and that effective tomorrow, it will commence the recording of phone calls and the monitoring of all social media platforms and fora.

“The Honourable Minister enjoins all Nigerians to disregard the propaganda which is aimed at inciting fear and creating public confusion.”

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

John Andah is a fine-grained journalist. He has been a member of the fourth estate for a decade. He loves the smell of a good lead, and has a penchant for finding out something nobody else knows. John is Senior Assistant Editor at Concise News.

Add Concise To Homescreen.