El-Zakzaky, Wife’s Trial Resumes In Kaduna

The trial of the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Ibrahim El- Zakzaky, and his wife, Zeenat, resumed Monday at a Kaduna State High Court.

The government of Kaduna is trying the couple over allegations including culpable homicide, unlawful assembly, disruption of public peace, and criminal conspiracy.

Justice Gideon Kurada of the aforementioned court had amended the charges against the defendants from four people to two.

It was learned that the presiding judge excluded two other accused persons who are still at large, to enable the trial of the IMN leader and his wife commence without delay.

The judge also ordered that the defendants be allowed to be seen by their private doctors at the Nigerian Correctional Service facility in the Kaduna State capital, with close supervision of the facility management.

The IMN leader and his wife were arrested in 2015 following a clash between followers of his group and soldiers in the convoy of the Chief of Army State, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, in Zaria, Kaduna state.

The soldiers, Concise News recalls, accused members of the group of blocking a major road being used by the army chief.