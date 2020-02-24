Ekiti: PDP Rejects Fayose’s Consensus Proposal Ahead Party Congress

The Ekiti State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday rejected the idea of appointing a consensus chairmanship candidate in the upcoming party congress which was suggested by a former governor of the state, Ayodele Fayose.

The PDP State Publicity Secretary, Jackson Adebayo, in a statement in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, said the party would adhere to the party’s constitution in the selection of its officers and not on consensus among aspirants.

Adebayo noted that the party was not part of last week’s meeting convened by Fayose, adding that new party officers from the ward to state levels would emerge is scheduled to hold between March 7 and April 4.

The statement read; “The meeting which took place at Senator Clement Awoyelu’s residence in Ado Ekiti, where the issue on consensus chairmanship candidate for the party came up, did not enjoy the approval of the party in the state, hence it is declared an aberration and whatever decision taken there is null and void.”

The PDP cautioned party leaders against engaging in meetings capable of causing confusion and disharmony among the party members, saying, “any leader who does this has a motive that is aimed at bringing the party to its knees.”

But Fayose’s media aide, Lere Olayinka, said, “We won’t join them in the advertisement of their hatred for the survival of the PDP in Ekiti State. But the question I will like to ask is; why is Adebayo as the state publicity secretary always quicker to react to issues within the party than to act as the mouthpiece of the opposition in the state?

“A lot has happened in this state – 3,000 workers have been sacked. What has Adebayo said as the PDP Publicity Secretary? He has not said anything.”