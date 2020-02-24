EFCC Insists Magu’s ‘Corruption As Cause Of Coronavirus’ Comment Twisted

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has defended a comment credited to its acting Chairman Ibrahim Magu that Coronavirus is caused by corruption.

Concise News reports that Magu, while speaking on the side effects of corruption during the passing out parade of 281 cadets of the EFCC Detective Inspector Course-5, at the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna, said the social vice was the cause of coronavirus.

“EFCC has zero tolerance for corruption as our mandate is to kill corruption as corruption is worse than all the diseases we have now and I strongly believe coronavirus is caused by corruption,” the EFCC boss had said last Tuesday.

But the commission’s spokesman, Tony Orilade, in a statement issued Sunday, insisted that Magu did not mean it that way, stating further that a section of the media was trying to twist his words.

Orilade quoted Magu as saying: “Your Excellency, corruption is worse than cancer, Ebola-virus, Coronavirus and all other deadly diseases put together. Fighting corruption is thus a crusade against the evils of our society that are deeply-rooted and threatening to consume us.

“EFCC is appalled by the fact that a section of the traditional and the New Media has been obsessed with a campaign to impugn and irritate the Commission’s boss.

“It should be noted that we have restrained ourselves from joining issues in a certain section of the media in the light of what Magu said on Corona-virus, but we are now constrained to issue this clarification because we least expect a medium like one of the national newspapers to join in the fray.”

But fact check shows that the EFCC boss actually said corruption caused coronavirus.

“EFCC has zero tolerance for corruption as our mandate is to kill corruption as corruption is worse than all the diseases we have now and I strongly believe coronavirus is caused by corruption,” Magu said in the video below: