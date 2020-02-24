Court Dismisses Assets Declaration Charges Against Ekweremadu

The Federal High Court in Abuja has dismissed charges of non-declaration of assets instituted against a former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu.

Concise News reports that charges were filed by the defunct Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property on behalf of the federal government.

The panel had in 2018 instituted the case against Ekweremadu, alleging that “without reasonable excuse”, the senator representing Enugu North refused and neglected to declare his assets upon being served the panel’s “notice to declare”.

On Monday, Justice Binta Nyako struck out the case against Ekweremadu after the prosecuting counsel from the AGF office, Pius Akutah, said the former lawyer handling the case for the panel had disappeared with the case file.

Akutah pleaded with the judge to order the former counsel to release the file to the AGF office but the request was declined by the judge.

But Ekweremadu’s lawyer, Chief Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN), urged the judge to strike out the case.