Home » Court Dismisses Assets Declaration Charges Against Ekweremadu

Court Dismisses Assets Declaration Charges Against Ekweremadu

By - 30 mins on February 24, 2020

former Deputy senate president, Ike Ekweremadu

The Federal High Court in Abuja has dismissed charges of non-declaration of assets instituted against a former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu.

Concise News reports that charges were filed by the defunct Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property on behalf of the federal government.

The panel had in 2018 instituted the case against Ekweremadu, alleging that “without reasonable excuse”, the senator representing Enugu North refused and neglected to declare his assets upon being served the panel’s “notice to declare”.

On Monday, Justice Binta Nyako struck out the case against Ekweremadu after the prosecuting counsel from the AGF office, Pius Akutah, said the former lawyer handling the case for the panel had disappeared with the case file.

Akutah pleaded with the judge to order the former counsel to release the file to the AGF office but the request was declined by the judge.

But Ekweremadu’s lawyer, Chief Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN), urged the judge to strike out the case.

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

Olugbenga Ige is an alumnus of the prestigious Adekunle Ajasin University, Ondo State and The Polytechnic, Ibadan. Gbenga is an experienced reporter at Concise News, a new media enthusiast, and fine-grained media influencer.

Add Concise To Homescreen.