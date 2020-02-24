Buhari Approves Humanitarian Coordination Committee

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday approved the constitution of a National Humanitarian Coordination Committee to oversee all humanitarian actions in Nigeria.

According to a presidential statement, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo would inaugurate the committee and the committee would be chaired by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Farouq.

The statement added that the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, as co-Chairman.

He said, “The committee will, among other things, provide a national vision for humanitarian actions, advise on coordination between the security services and humanitarian actors, and settle disputes that may arise from interactions between security services and the humanitarian community.

“The committee will also propose policies that enhance coordination and seamless delivery of humanitarian aid to affected communities, facilitate the delivery of humanitarian interventions to vulnerable persons, and promote transparency and accountability in all aspects of humanitarian delivery in the country.”