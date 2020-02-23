Wenger Reveals Why Lampard Will Succeed As Chelsea Manager

Former Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger has given reasons why he believes Frank Lampard will succeed as manager at Chelsea.

This was after Lampard defeated Mourinho’s Tottenham 2-1 in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Chelsea are now four points clear of Tottenham with just 11 games to go.

Speaking to beIN Sport, Wenger revealed the attributes that Lampard has which will enable him succeed at a big club.

“I feel like he has done well overall. When he had bad results he kept calm, kept the way of playing and I think you judge a manager when he starts with how he deals with disappointment.

“Overall, he kept his way and it’s quite encouraging. I like his style of play, I like watching it. He makes some tough decisions, which you may not always agree with, but he has a way to conduct and he sticks to it.

“He shows strong character and that’s what’s needed when you work at a big club,” Wenger said.