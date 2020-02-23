US 2020: Russia Reportedly Endorses Sanders To Face Trump

United States Senator Bernie Sanders on Friday disclosed that the intelligence community had briefed him about Russian efforts to help his presidential campaign and emerge Democratic candidate.

The Washington Post reported the shocker on Friday. It said President Donald Trump and U.S. lawmakers have also been informed.

Russia has been repeatedly accused of interfering in the US 2016 election and there are assumptions that Moscow allegedly helped Trump win then and still wants him in the White House for another four years.

Sanders, who is emerging as the Democratic front-runner, spoke to reporters in Bakersfield, California.

The lawmaker noted that it was not clear what role Russia is going to play.

“We were told that Russia, maybe other countries, are going to get involved in this campaign. Here’s the message to Russia: stay out of American elections,” Sanders said.

“By the way, the ugly thing that they are doing, and I’ve seen some of their tweets and stuff, is they try to divide us.

“That’s what they did in 2016 and that is the ugliest thing they are doing. They are trying to cause chaos, they are trying to cause hatred in America”.

Sanders condemned the alleged interference and insisted that it was unacceptable.

“All of us have got to say, sorry, you’re not going to do this in this election and again. Mr. Putin, you will not interfere in our elections,” the politician added.