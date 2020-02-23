Tyson Fury Send Message To Anthony Joshua In A Dramatic Way

Tyson Fury has sent a message to Anthony Joshua which looks like the first step towards a unification bout between them.

This he did after his fight with Deontay Wilder which saw him become the WBC heavyweight title holder.

After the game, Fury showed off his gun which is coloured green, white and green, the official colours of the Nigerian flag with Nigeria written on it.

The message is loud and clear that it is directed at British-Nigerian Anthony Joshua.

Well, Joshua has also expressed eagerness to fight Fury through his promoter Eddie Hearn who spoke on the Weekend Sports Breakfast show.

“I’ve already spoken to AJ and he wants to go into this fight next,” Matchroom supremo Hearn declared.

“We have to make this fight happen. We will never, ever get the chance for two Brits to fight for an undisputed heavyweight world championship.

“I promise you we will do everything we can to make this fight. It has to happen.”