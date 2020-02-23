Home » Tyson Fury Licks Blood Off Deontay Wilder’s Neck During Fight

Tyson Fury Licks Blood Off Deontay Wilder’s Neck During Fight

By - 2 hours on February 23, 2020

British boxer Tyson Fury licked the blood off Deontay Wilder‘s neck during their heavyweight rematch in what was a bizarre moment.

The Bronze Bomber was dominated by his British rival as he suffered the first defeat of his career, being knocked down twice en route a stoppage defeat in the seventh round.

Victory saw Fury crowned WBC and The Ring champion while retaining his lineal position to further his status as the No 1 of the division.

Despite the two knockdowns and a whole host of domination from Fury, it was a moment of something a bit different that caught the eyes.

After launching an onslaught on his opponent, Fury clinched and seemingly licked the blood off the back of Wilder.

The blood poured down from Wilder’s ear after a sweet right hook connected, a punch which has led to Wilder being taken to hospital to be examined.

