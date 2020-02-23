Home » Tyson Fury Knocks Out Deontay Wilder To Win WBC Heavyweight Title

Tyson Fury Knocks Out Deontay Wilder To Win WBC Heavyweight Title

By - 47 mins on February 23, 2020

Tyson Fury Beat Deontay Wilder To Win WBC Heavyweight Title Rematch. Image credit: Getty

Tyson Fury dominated Deontay Wilder on the way to a seventh-round technical knockout, seizing the World Boxing Council heavyweight title as he handed the American his first defeat.

Fourteen months after their dramatic split-decision draw, Britain’s Fury battered the American champion — who had blood streaming from his left ear and leaking from his mouth when referee Kenny Bayless called a halt.

Fury had dropped Wilder in the third and fifth rounds and was landing blows at will and Wilder’s corner finally throwing in the towel and Bayless stopping it at 1:39 of the round.

Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs) remains undefeated and will likely try to set up a unification title fight against Anthony Joshua, who holds the WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight titles.

The victory comes 14 months after the two heavyweights fought to a draw in a dramatic fight, and a sold-out crowd was on hand at the MGM Grand arena to watch them do it again.

Fury, the ‘Gypsy King’, entered the arena held aloft on a throne by handlers, a royal robe around his shoulders and a crown on his head as the song Crazy by Patsy Cline played.

Wilder followed a few minutes later, his face hidden behind a glittery mask and a rapper in front of him.

Both fighters were guaranteed $5m for the bout but could make $40m or so if the fight performs well on pay-per-view.

