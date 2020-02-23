Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Today Sunday, February 23rd, 2020

Welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Sunday, February 23rd, 2020.

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says it has once more neutralised some key leaders of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) at Jubillaram and Alinwa in the Northern part of Borno, as they assembled for meetings.

Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, made the disclosure in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

Former Minister of Aviation Femi Fani-Kayode has insinuated that something terrible may happen in Nigeria soon.

The former minister stated this amidst security challenges in the country, with bandits, kidnappings and terrorism becoming the order of the day.

Gospel singer, Gloria Doyle has revealed that her husband traveled to the United States with her blood sister and children.

In an interview, she revealed that her name was removed from her visa and replaced with her younger sister’s name because her ex-husband was having an affair with her.

The Central Bank of Nigeria has described as false the report that it has prohibited the acceptance of foreign currency cash deposits by DMBs.

The apex bank via a statement issued on Twitter pointed out that “only transfers into domiciliary accounts can be transferred from such accounts while cash deposits into such accounts can only be withdrawn in cash”.

The Biafra Nations Youth League has faulted Southeast governors as they reject a plan for community policing in the region.

The plan which was proposed by the Inspector General of Police was rejected by the group who lamented the southeast governors’ decision to exclude the opinion of other Igbo socio-cultural groups.

Singer Salawa Abeni has stated that a viral picture of her and Killington Ayinla is just mere advert and has nothing to do with any perceived reunion.

The picture went viral days ago with many thinking Salawa Abeni and Killington Ayinla who have a son together have reunited.

Speaking in an interview, she said, “If this interview is about my alleged reunion with Kollington, I am not ready to say anything about it. It was just an advertisement. I don’t have time for things like that.”

President Muhammadu Buhari has mourned the death of Col. Paul Ogbebor (Retd), the first cadet to enroll at the Nigerian Defence Academy, NDA.

Ogbebor had an illustrious military career and a hero in the Nigerian civil war died at the age of 80.

A statement issued by presidential aide, Femi Adesina, reads in part:

“President Buhari salutes the community spirit of the departed, who was in the vanguard of the socio-cultural group, Edo Leaders of Thought, and chieftain of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF)”.

The government of Kaduna state has said it will appeal the high court’s judgment that freed 91 Shiite members accused of killing a soldier, following clashes with troops more than four years ago.

The Federal High Court in Kaduna freed the Shiite members on Friday.

The Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore has said that it may have to set up its own security outfit in response to the launch of the Western Nigeria Security Network, also known as Operation Àmòtékùn and Shege Ka Fasa.

The group’s National President, Abdullahi Bodejo, stated this while expressing fears over the security outfits springing.

Several people were killed and houses were razed after some suspected Boko Haram terrorists attacked Garkida, a town in Gombi local government area of Adamawa state.

The insurgents broke into the town around 7pm on Friday, shooting sporadically.

That’s the roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning. More Nigerian newspapers headlines are available on Concise News website.